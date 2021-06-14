President instructs Interior Ministry to step up prevention of traffic accidents

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up the range of measures to prevent traffic accidents. Presidential press service reported.

He noted that the number of traffic accidents with fatalities has increased recently. Sadyr Japarov stressed that there is nothing more valuable than human life.

«Therefore, the head of state instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to strengthen control over the implementation of measures to ensure road safety, taking into account the beginning of the summer tourist season, during which the density of traffic increases many times. The President also called on citizens to observe traffic rules, drivers — to be attentive on the road, to respect pedestrians and other road users,» the statement says.