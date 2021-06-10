16:57
COVID-19: Ministry of Health approves form of vaccination certificate

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan approved the form of a certificate, which certifies vaccination against COVID-19. This is stated in a joint order on the mechanisms for implementation of the algorithms of actions to prevent the import and spread of coronavirus infection dated June 8, 2021.

The certificate contains information about the vaccine and the vaccination date, as well as a QR code for verification.

The vaccination document can be used during passenger registration for borading from foreign countries, as well as crossing the border by road (if recognized by Kyrgyzstan in the manner prescribed by law or on mutual principles with foreign countries).

The certificate can be obtained through Tunduk system or through the register of vaccinated persons.
