Akylbek Japarov does not rule out reconciliation with Centerra Gold

«We have only two paths with Centerra: either reconciliation or court proceedings,» Akylbek Japarov, the head of the state commission for checking the work of Kumtor, told reporters.

«As the saying goes, either to the registry office or to the prosecutor’s office. Either we will make peace with the Canadians, or we will go to court,» he said and admitted that Kyrgyzstan does not rule out losing the case.

According to Akylbek Japarov, the Kyrgyz side intends to go to court to win the case, but is also preparing to lose.

He also commented on the accusations by the former president of the country, Askar Akayev.

«The documents say that the son of the former head of state was involved in corruption at Kumtor. The criminal case is based on facts. Aidar Akayev was responsible for a lot in his time. It is not good to talk about the deceased, of course. But I’m talking about facts. Let Akayev come and testify personally. In the meantime, everything he says is a lie,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The Parliament, having considered the interim report of the state commission, imposed external management on Kumtor. The Canadian investor was threatened with legal proceedings. Centerra Gold Inc. announced proceedings in the Ontario Superior Court against Tengiz Bolturuk, a former member of the company’s Board of Directors, in response to «flagrant breaches of his fiduciary duties to the company related to the recent seizure of Kumtor mine by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

Tengiz Bolturuk has been appointed an external manager at Kumtor.