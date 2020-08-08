All sanitary control posts at entrances and exits from Bishkek removed

All sanitary control posts at the entrances and exits from Bishkek have been removed. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

The decision was made by the Civil Protection Commission, the order was signed by its Chairman, Vice Mayor Aziz Alymkulov.

At least 12 sanitary control posts have been previously set up at the city’s borders. About 24 employees of the Central Traffic Safety Department, 40 employees of the Military Internal Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 40 employees of the Special Forces Regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 24 people from the Ministry of Emergencies and 24 — from the Ministry of Health worked there.