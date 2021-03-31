19:21
Labor Ministry informs about days off in Kyrgyzstan in May

Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan informed about days off in May.

According to the ministry, the Labor Code establishes May 1 (Labor Day), May 5 (Constitution Day), May 9 (Victory Day) as non-working holidays in the republic.

The ministry reminded that if a non-working holiday falls on weekend, the day off is postponed to the next working day after the holiday.

However, according to the government decree on transfer of the day off dated December 30, 2020, May 3, 2021 (recognized as a day off, since May 1 is Saturday) was transferred to a working day on January 8, 2021. Thus, it will be a working day. May 10 is a day off.
