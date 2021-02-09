Draft of new Constitution posted on Parliament's website

Draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan has been posted on the Parliament’s website.

The Constitutional Convention, created by a decree of the acting president, speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov dated November 20, 2020, having discussed the draft Basic Law initiated by the deputies and posted on November 17, 2020 on the official website of the Parliament for public discussion, submitted it again to its initiators for consideration.

In this regard, the draft Constitution posted on November 17 on the official website of the Parliament was replaced by the draft taking into account the proposals of the Constitutional Convention.

Parliamentary hearings organized by a relevant committee will be held on the version edited by the members of the Constitutional Convention.

Referendum on adoption of the new version of the Basic Law will be held on April 11 together with the elections of deputies of local councils.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.