Explosion at fast food outlet in Karakol city, girl killed

A gas cylinder exploded at one of the fast food outlets in the center of Karakol city. One person was killed as a result of the accident. Facebook user Alena Khomenko wrote. She also posted footage from the scene.

«Some people have elections, but we have trouble. A fire broke out in the center of Karakol. A gas cylinder exploded at a fast food outlet. A girl was killed. It is the result of the moratorium on inspections of private businesses,» Khomenko wrote.

Press service of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. The message about the fire on Gorky Street was received at 15.16, the fire was completely extinguished at 15.42.

«The explosion killed the 20-year-old girl. Six more people received burns and injuries of varying severity. They are all hospitalized. Investigation has been launched into the accident,» the Emergencies Ministry said.

 A similar incident occurred in Talas region on January 4. The explosion at fast food outlet injured 11 people, a 32-year-old woman received 82 percent of body burns.
