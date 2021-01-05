Fast food outlet fire: 32-year-old woman suffers 82 % of body burns

At least 10 people were injured as a result of explosion of a gas cylinder at a fast food outlet in Kyzyl-Adyr village, Kara-Buura district, Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

Some 11 people were hospitalized yesterday, one woman was released home for outpatient treatment later.

«A 32-year-old woman suffered 82 percent of body burns. Three patients are in critical condition,» the ministry said.

Five men and five women, including a two-year-old child, were injured as a result of the incident.

«To date, two patients are in the intensive care unit and six people are in the surgical departments of the district hospital. Two more victims were sent to the Talas Regional Combined Hospital,» the Ministry of Health informed.