Bishkek hosted Miss Kyrgyzstan 2020 beauty pageant.

Lazat Nurkozhoeva took the 1st place at the contest. According to social media users, the girl is the niece of the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov.

The beauty pageant participant won a prize — a BMW car.

It is known that the girl was born in 2000. She is the daughter of the brother of the presidential candidate Davlet Japarov.