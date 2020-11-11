14:48
Severelectro employees hold rally in Bishkek

Employees of Severelectro OJSC repeatedly hold rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 100 people take part in the peaceful protest. They hold banners with the words: «No random appointments. Stop chaos! » The protesters still demand to reinstate the dismissed director of the company, Doskul Bekmurzaev.

Severelectro employees have already protested earlier. A government representative came out to them and promised to set up a commission to discuss personnel changes in the company. But it turned out that no one had created the commission.

By the decision of the Board of Directors of Severelectro OJSC, Doskul Bekmurzaev was dismissed from his post as the General Director of the company on October 28. Press service of the company reported.

Ulan Astarkulov became the new head of Severelectro OJSC. The decision was coordinated with the State Property Management Fund and National Energy Holding OJSC.
