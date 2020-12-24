Aisuluu Tynybekova's best throws at World Cup in Serbia in one video

The International Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling has published a video with Aisuluu Tynybekova’s best throws at the World Cup in Serbia.

«The current world champion defeated four rivals and won a gold medal in the weight category up to 62 kilograms. She defeated the first three rivals with a score 33: 2, and in the final she defeated Anastasia Grigorieva from Latvia,» the Federation wrote.

Aisuluu Tynybekova reached the final, having won three ahead-of-time victories with a score 10: 0, 10: 0, 13: 2.

In the fight for first place, she defeated Anastasia Grigorieva from Latvia with a score 14: 0.