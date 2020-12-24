12:00
USD 83.20
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.10
English

Aisuluu Tynybekova's best throws at World Cup in Serbia in one video

The International Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling has published a video with Aisuluu Tynybekova’s best throws at the World Cup in Serbia.

«The current world champion defeated four rivals and won a gold medal in the weight category up to 62 kilograms. She defeated the first three rivals with a score 33: 2, and in the final she defeated Anastasia Grigorieva from Latvia,» the Federation wrote.

Aisuluu Tynybekova reached the final, having won three ahead-of-time victories with a score 10: 0, 10: 0, 13: 2.

In the fight for first place, she defeated Anastasia Grigorieva from Latvia with a score 14: 0.
link: https://24.kg/english/177818/
views: 84
Print
Related
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova takes 1st place at United World Wrestling virtual tournament
Aisuluu Tynybekova shares pictures from photoshoot in national style
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Aisuluu Tynybekova: I have a mind to make history for my country
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Italy
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at tournament in Turkey
American film director shoots film about Aisuluu Tynybekova
President presents Aisuluu Tynybekova with three-room apartment
Popular
Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan
24 December, Thursday
11:57
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia
11:20
Aisuluu Tynybekova's best throws at World Cup in Serbia in one video
11:10
Kyrgyzstan to step up work to protect rights and freedom of Russians
10:35
Meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to take place today
10:25
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts