Sadyr Japarov meets with manaschi Doolot Sydykov

«Your creative work is an invaluable contribution not only to the preservation of the great Kyrgyz epic, but also to the spiritual life of the Kyrgyz people,» the acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting with a manaschi Doolot Sydykov. Press service of the Government reported.

«Manas epic is the most striking embodiment of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people. In difficult times, the image of Manas, through the art of manaschi, instills strength in the Kyrgyz people. Everyone has their own position and vision of the country’s development path now, their own worldview, but when it comes to Manas, we are all united. You not only set a new record, but also called the people to unity,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The manaschi told about the challenges they face on their creative path. Sadyr Japarov assured that the Cabinet of Ministers would make efforts to solve urgent problems of the creative intelligentsia as soon as possible.

Sadyr Japarov presented Doolot Sydykov with memorable gifts, wished him health and success.

Recall, the mamaschi Doolot Sydykov continuously recited the epic for 14 hours and 27 minutes to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.