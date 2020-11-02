15:57
Sadyr Japarov leaves for Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

The acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan went on a working trip to the regions of the country today.

He arrived in Batken and got acquainted with construction of infrastructure facilities in the region.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Sadyr Japarov visited a new pumping station in Ak-Sai village. Its construction was started in 2019 with the aim of supply of the residents of Bakai area with irrigation water.

Sadyr Japarov instructed the local authorities to complete the construction of the station by the next irrigation season.

«By solving the irrigation water problem, we not only improve the living conditions of ordinary people, but also make a big step forward for the development of agriculture. Improvement and modernization of irrigation systems will ensure food security. Therefore, providing the population with irrigation water is a priority direction in the government’s work,» he said.

The facility is planned to be commissioned by the end of December this year. After completion of the construction of the pumping station, 140 hectares of new irrigated land will be reclaimed, as well as 290 hectares currently used, more than 500 new jobs will be created.
