Sadyr Japarov calls on Government to show results in short time

Sadyr Japarov’s Government intends to show results in a short time. It was stated today at a meeting of the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister noted that the budget deficit and low macroeconomic indicators did not leave his team time to think.

«We have to show results in a short time. Therefore, I ask you to pay attention to the main directions: stabilization and improvement of economic indicators, return of business and investor’s confidence, timely fulfillment of current obligations,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of Government instructed the Ministry of Finance to timely finance social payments.
