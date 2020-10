Rally continues on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov made a speech before the audience.

His supporters greeted him with a standing ovation.

Sadyr Japarov told how he sees the future of the country, in particular, that the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan would become unicameral.

After the speech, a proposal was made to appoint Sadyr Japarov as president.

As a result of the riots, the protesters managed to seize the White House and the State Committee for National Security, as well as to release the former president Almazbek Atambayev and the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov from closed institutions.