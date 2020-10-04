Almazbek Atambayev's son urges to unite into opposition

A rally of Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan political party continues in Bishkek near the building of the Parliament.

Deputy candidate Kadyr Atambayev called on other oppositional political organizations to declare the parliamentary elections invalid.

«We see the result of mass bribery of voters and intimidation of citizens. We believe that the current elections are a defeat for the entire people of Kyrgyzstan. Oppositional political associations were somehow pushed aside by the Matraimovs’ party. We believe that if the opposition chooses to just sit it out, the future of the country will be very vague and difficult,» he said.