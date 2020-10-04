Reforma party announces continuation of political struggle

The leader of Reforma party, Klara Sooronkulova, commented to 24.kg news agency on the preliminary results of the elections of deputies to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to her, they were quite predictable. «I saw with my own eyes how our citizens took money and sold their votes. So I’m not surprised. Our party will not recognize the results of the voting, we will continue to fight,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

She added that these were the dirtiest and most dishonest elections. According to preliminary results, five parties — Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Butun Kyrgyzstan and Mekenchil — have overcome the 7 percent threshold.