Ata Meken party does not recognize voting results

The headquarters of Ata Meken party told 24.kg news agency that they do not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which ended in the republic today.

The political organization of socialists intends to create an opposition together with other parties that did not get into the Parliament of the seventh convocation.

Earlier, the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party announced an indefinite protest action. They also do not recognize the election results.

The elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in the country. According to the preliminary results of voting, 5 political parties out of 16 overcame the 7 percent threshold.

So far, the voting results look like this: