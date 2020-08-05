Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan abandons school uniform requirement

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan decided not to impose requirements for wearing a school uniform at general education organizations of the republic. Deputy Head of the Ministry, Nurlan Omurov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, all schools must comply with this decision, regardless of the form of ownership.

He noted that monitoring and analysis of each school is currently being carried together with the sanitary and epidemiological surveillance services and local authorities to determine the format of education — traditional or distant one.

«Information about the format of education, lists of schools, updated data of students will be collected by August 10. Since August 1, schools have begun accepting documents of future first-graders,» Nurlan Omurov noted.

The deputy minister added that the district education departments have been instructed, together with local authorities and sponsors, to provide needy children with TV sets and cell phones for distance learning.