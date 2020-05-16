22:44
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

President presents Baatyr Ene Order to mothers of many children

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with mothers of many children on the eve of Mother’s Day. Press service of the head of state reported.

A resident of Sokuluk district Zulfiya Zakirova, Dilbar Pardabaeva from Alamedin district, Julia Alekseeva from Tokmak, Dinara Sultanmuratova from Bakai-Ata district of Talas region and a Bishkek resident Gulbarchyn Mamatali kyzy attended the meeting.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented them with Baatyr Ene Order.

He stressed that upbringing of each child, surrounded by maternal care, will contribute to a prosperous future of the people.

«Children who have grown up in large families have strong relationships among themselves, respectful attitude to each other. As life shows, children from large families have special feelings for their homeland, for their people and their land,» the head of state said.
link: https://24.kg/english/153004/
views: 71
Print
Related
Mothers of many children to get orders and medals
Popular
British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
16 May, Saturday
22:25
Uzbekistan to resume air and rail transport services from May 18 Uzbekistan to resume air and rail transport services f...
22:09
Social Development Ministry and UN intend to eradicate violence against women
21:58
President presents Baatyr Ene Order to mothers of many children
21:41
Sanitary quarantine measures to be stepped up in Bishkek and Osh
21:33
Additional roadblocks to be set up in Naryn