President presents Baatyr Ene Order to mothers of many children

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with mothers of many children on the eve of Mother’s Day. Press service of the head of state reported.
A resident of Sokuluk district Zulfiya Zakirova, Dilbar Pardabaeva from Alamedin district, Julia Alekseeva from Tokmak, Dinara Sultanmuratova from Bakai-Ata district of Talas region and a Bishkek resident Gulbarchyn Mamatali kyzy attended the meeting.
Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented them with Baatyr Ene Order.
He stressed that upbringing of each child, surrounded by maternal care, will contribute to a prosperous future of the people.