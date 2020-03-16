13:22
Number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan grows to nine

Number of patients with coronavirus in Kazakhstan increased to nine, there is a child among them. Official representative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dias Ahmetsharip, told.

According to him, girl born in 2008 is among the infected. She came from Germany. Test taken from her showed a positive result.

Thus, nine cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kazakhstan: seven — in Almaty and two — in Nur-Sultan.

In order to minimize penetration of coronavirus into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the government decided to temporarily restrict entry into the country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree declaring state of emergency in Kazakhstan from March 16 due to coronavirus.
