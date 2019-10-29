11:56
House arrest of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov extended

Preventive measures of the ex-deputy of the Parliament Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Duishenkul Chotonov were extended. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The term of house arrest was extended for both of them until December 29.

Earlier, Omurbek Tekebayev filed a motion to change his preventive measure from house arrest to recognizance not to leave.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were released from penal colony No. 47 under house arrest on August 29.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence.
House arrest of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov extended
