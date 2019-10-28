18:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive measure

Leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev asked to change his preventive measure from house arrest to recognizance not to leave. He stated this today in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Omurbek Tekebayev assured the judge that he was not going to run away.

«I have served enough. I won’t flee. Being under house arrest, I can’t travel outside Chui region, and my voters and members of my party invite me to the regions. In addition, there are other significant business matters. My civil rights are limited,» said Omurbek Tekebayev.

The judge went to the deliberation room.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were released from penal colony No. 47 and placed under house arrest on August 29.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence.
link:
views: 52
Print
Related
Tekebayev, Chotonov’s case. Next hearing scheduled for October 17
New witnesses appear in Tekebayev – Chotonov case
Omurbek Tekebayev starts new life, goes in for sports
Retrial of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov’s case starts in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev demands to hold Aleksey Modin accountable for lies
Omurbek Tekebayev tells about negotiations on his case with the Atambayevs
Omurbek Tekebayev believes Atambayev should not become political prisoner
Roza Otunbayeva calls day of Tekebayev’s release historic
Court to start retrial of Tekebayev – Chotonov case on September 12
Court releases Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov from custody
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
28 October, Monday
18:25
Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive measure Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive m...
18:16
Drop in air temperature, rains expected in Kyrgyzstan by end of the week
17:35
National team of Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place at World Powerlifting Cup
17:21
Isakov urges to ensure attendance of witnesses within HPP modernization case
16:05
Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial