Omurbek Tekebayev asks court to change his preventive measure

Leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev asked to change his preventive measure from house arrest to recognizance not to leave. He stated this today in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Omurbek Tekebayev assured the judge that he was not going to run away.

«I have served enough. I won’t flee. Being under house arrest, I can’t travel outside Chui region, and my voters and members of my party invite me to the regions. In addition, there are other significant business matters. My civil rights are limited,» said Omurbek Tekebayev.

The judge went to the deliberation room.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were released from penal colony No. 47 and placed under house arrest on August 29.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison each with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty under the Article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered evidence.