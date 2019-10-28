15:43
Intersections of Moskovskaya - Logvinenko, Panfilov Streets opened for traffic

Intersections of Moskovskaya with Logvinenko and Panfilov Streets were opened for traffic. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Road works on Moskovskaya Street are carried out on schedule. China Road & Bridges Corporation is already laying the top layer of high-strength asphalt concrete.

Intersections of Moskovskaya with Togolok Moldo and Isanov Streets are still closed.

 The city administration asks car owners not to enter closed sections of the road where asphalt is laid.

«The new pavement is still not strong enough and can be deformed,» the city administration noted.

The work is planned to be completed by November 1.
Intersections of Moskovskaya - Logvinenko, Panfilov Streets opened for traffic
