Frunze Street at the intersection with Shopokov Street in Bishkek will be closed from August 7 to August 14. The capital’s City Hall reported.

The heating network pipes will be reportedly replaced in this section. This network has been in operation for 54 years and requires urgent replacement.

Bishkekteploset asks city residents and guests of the capital to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding and plan their travel route in advance.