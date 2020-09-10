16:28
Road repairs in Bishkek within second phase of PRC grant to begin in 2021

Road repairs in Bishkek within the second phase of the PRC grant Development of the Road Network in Bishkek City will begin in 2021. Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Ulanbek Azygaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Legal Department of the City Hall had comments on the project, they were sent to the Chinese company.

«The works are likely to start next year. It all depends on the weather. It will be cold soon. It is wrong to dig through the city and leave it until the spring,» he noted.

Ulanbek Azygaliev added that within the first phase the contractor continues reconstruction of the section of Tolstoy Street from April 7th Street to Dostoevsky Street. «We are now focusing on getting them to finish it. We plan to open it in October. In addition, work continues on elimination of defects on the roads repaired as part of the first phase of the project,» he said.

Every street was given a two-year warranty, which expires this fall. Under the terms of the contract, the contractor shall remove all defects discovered during this time at his own expense.

As part of the first phase of development of the road network, 48 streets with a total length of more than 93 kilometers have been built and repaired.

During the second phase it is planned to build five bridges and repair 60 roads with a total length of more than 70 kilometers with half of the streets located in residential areas. Many of these roads will be widened or rebuilt, all will have sidewalks and an irrigation network. The renovation will be carried out at the expense of grant funds from China. But the work has not started yet.
