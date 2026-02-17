14:53
457 km of roads to be repaired, 22 bridges to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

The Ministry of Transport and Communications’ budget for 2026 is planned to be 39,100 billion soms. Deputy Minister Beknazar Bazaraliev announced at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, 457 kilometers of roads are planned for repair this year, including:

  • 83 kilometers in Chui region;
  • 74 kilometers in Naryn region;
  • 61 kilometers in Talas region;
  • 58 kilometers in Issyk-Kul region;
  • 76 kilometers in Osh region;
  • 65 kilometers in Jalal-Abad region;
  • 37.4 kilometers in Batken region.

The construction of 22 bridges is also planned.
link: https://24.kg/english/362371/
views: 130
