165.8 million soms spent on road patching in Kyrgyzstan for 6 months

In a half a year, 165.8 million soms were spent on roads patching in Kyrgyzstan. In total, 210.5 million soms were spent on current repairs. The Ministry of Transport and Roads presented such data.

It is noted that in 2017, 1,999.5 billion soms are planned for construction, repair and maintenance of public roads. The work completed is estimated at 813.2 million.

30.25 kilometers of asphalt for 169.7 million soms were laid, a gravel covering of 3.1 million was laid and preparatory works for 23 million soms were completed. 7,291.6 soms were spent on gravel covering of 17.6 kilometers of roads.

166.5 million soms were spent on the summer and winter maintenance of roads. In total, 196.1 million are provided for these purposes. Only 15.6 million soms remained for winter maintenance of roads.

«These funds with possible early onset of winter is clearly not enough for November-December. The shortage of funds for the winter maintenance of roads is caused by the harsh winter and late spring in the current year," the Ministry of Transport noted.