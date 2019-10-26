Japan plans to issue 345,000 work visas to Kyrgyzstan by 2024

In the next five years, Japan plans to issue more than 345,000 work visas in such areas as construction, services, car maintenance, and others. The Minister of Justice of Japan Katsuyuki Kawai told at a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

In 2019, Japan changed its migration legislation and introduced two new categories of visas: «special skills 1» and «special skills 2». Chingiz Aidarbekov said that the Kyrgyz side was already working on training personnel that meet the requirements of the new categories of visas.

The Minister asked about the plans of the Japanese side regarding the terms and conditions for introducing new categories of visas for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Katsuyuki Kawai confirmed that two categories of visas were introduced on April 1, 2019. He said that under the new rules, it was planned to issue 345,150 work visas within five years.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid a working visit to Japan on October 21-23. The head of state attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

As a part of the visit, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss prospects for Kyrgyz-Japanese bilateral cooperation.

The head of state met with Japanese parliament members and exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including interparliamentary interaction.