13:16
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Japan plans to issue 345,000 work visas to Kyrgyzstan by 2024

In the next five years, Japan plans to issue more than 345,000 work visas in such areas as construction, services, car maintenance, and others. The Minister of Justice of Japan Katsuyuki Kawai told at a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

In 2019, Japan changed its migration legislation and introduced two new categories of visas: «special skills 1» and «special skills 2». Chingiz Aidarbekov said that the Kyrgyz side was already working on training personnel that meet the requirements of the new categories of visas.

Related news
Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s visit to Japan. Photoreport
The Minister asked about the plans of the Japanese side regarding the terms and conditions for introducing new categories of visas for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Katsuyuki Kawai confirmed that two categories of visas were introduced on April 1, 2019. He said that under the new rules, it was planned to issue 345,150 work visas within five years.

Recall, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid a working visit to Japan on October 21-23. The head of state attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

As a part of the visit, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss prospects for Kyrgyz-Japanese bilateral cooperation.

The head of state met with Japanese parliament members and exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including interparliamentary interaction.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s visit to Japan. Photoreport
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Japanese deputies present Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Kyrgyz honey
Kyrgyzstanis ask to increase quotas for scholarship programs in Japan
President Jeenbekov attends ceremony of enthronement of Emperor of Japan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits Tokyo Rope MFG in Japan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays working visit to Japan
Passenger train derails after collision with truck in Japan
Ambassador of Japan to Kyrgyzstan completes diplomatic mission
Popular
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Border guards destroy artillery shells in Leilek Border guards destroy artillery shells in Leilek
26 October, Saturday
12:32
Japan plans to issue 345,000 work visas to Kyrgyzstan by 2024 Japan plans to issue 345,000 work visas to Kyrgyzstan b...
11:57
No face-to-face interrogations carried out with former president Atambayev
11:04
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
10:45
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at qualification for Asian Championship
10:36
Kyrgyzstani Kiamran Abbasov becomes One FC World Champion