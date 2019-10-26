Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at qualification for Asian Championship

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the Iranian team with a score 3:8 at qualification for the Asian Championship 2020 on October 25.

Qualification competitions were held in Iran. It was the second and last match at the tournament for the national teams of Iran and the Kyrgyz Republic. Kyrgyzstanis Shohrukh Makhmadaminov, Maksat Alimov and Yuldashbai Salimbaev scored goals.

In the first round, the Kyrgyz team defeated the team of Turkmenistan (3: 2).

The national team of Iran is the current champion of Asia and one of the best teams in the world. Following the qualification, it scored 6 points and took the first place in the group. Kyrgyzstan (3 points) took the second place, Turkmenistan (0) — the third. All three teams will participate in the final stage of the Asian Championship 2020.