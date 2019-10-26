11:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at qualification for Asian Championship

The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the Iranian team with a score 3:8 at qualification for the Asian Championship 2020 on October 25.

Qualification competitions were held in Iran. It was the second and last match at the tournament for the national teams of Iran and the Kyrgyz Republic. Kyrgyzstanis Shohrukh Makhmadaminov, Maksat Alimov and Yuldashbai Salimbaev scored goals.

In the first round, the Kyrgyz team defeated the team of Turkmenistan (3: 2).

The national team of Iran is the current champion of Asia and one of the best teams in the world. Following the qualification, it scored 6 points and took the first place in the group. Kyrgyzstan (3 points) took the second place, Turkmenistan (0) — the third. All three teams will participate in the final stage of the Asian Championship 2020.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan at qualification for Asian Futsal Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team loses to team of Uzbekistan
Kyrgyz futsal team defeats team of Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan takes 43rd place in futsal world ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team takes 42nd place out of 110 in world ranking
Kyrgyz futsal team defeats Lithuania
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 43rd place in world futsal ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team defeats Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan's futsal team lost to Spartak Moscow
Spartak Moscow to play with national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land Border villages of Leilek. How Kyrgyzstan is losing its land
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Term of detention of former president Atambayev extended Term of detention of former president Atambayev extended
26 October, Saturday
11:04
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
10:45
Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at qualification for Asian Championship
10:36
Kyrgyzstani Kiamran Abbasov becomes One FC World Champion
10:11
School for 150 students built in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
10:03
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
25 October, Friday
18:10
Alga Kylychev placed under house arrest