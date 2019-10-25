11:05
Passenger minibus collides with truck, overturns near Bishkek

Eight people were injured as a result of a traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway. The Traffic Safety Department for Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened yesterday afternoon. A Mercedes Benz passenger minibus and a SAF truck collided on the bypass road near Bishkek.

«The driver of Mercedes Benz, heading to Cholpon-Ata, collided with the SAF truck when overtaking. It crashed into the truck and overturned. As a result, eight people turned to hospital,» the traffic police said.
