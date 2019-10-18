17:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Koi-Tash riots. Atambayev’s supporters not admit their guilt

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev — Kiyas Smaliev and Amantur Zhamgyrchiev — do not admit their guilt. Lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, they testify, but not against anyone. «They didn’t make a deal with the investigation. As for Alga Kylychev, he will most likely pay a fine. He agreed to cooperate and give testimony necessary for the investigation,» said Zamir Jooshev.

Supporters of the former head of state, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychev, Kyaz Smailov, former head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov and others, were charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Preliminary hearings to take place without Almazbek Atambayev
Atambayev’s case. Businessman Subihi Parkhati detained in Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
Court orders to ensure presence of Almazbek Atambayev at hearing
Almazbek Atambayev still refuses to participate in court hearings
Court remands Amantur Zhamgyrchiev in custody
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to come to court
Alga Kylychev transferred to temporary detention facility
Alga Kylychev testifies against former president Atambayev and SDPK
Almazbek Atambayev interrogated only within Aziz Batukaev’s case
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
18 October, Friday
16:56
Kyrgyz futsal team defeats team of Uzbekistan
16:49
Withdrawal of $ 5 mln from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev enters into plea agreement
16:38
Anti-Corruption Service discloses details of detention of deputy prosecutor
16:25
Tajikistan sets up speed bump at disputed section of border
16:04
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to ethnic Pamir Kyrgyz