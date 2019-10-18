Koi-Tash riots. Atambayev’s supporters not admit their guilt

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev — Kiyas Smaliev and Amantur Zhamgyrchiev — do not admit their guilt. Lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, they testify, but not against anyone. «They didn’t make a deal with the investigation. As for Alga Kylychev, he will most likely pay a fine. He agreed to cooperate and give testimony necessary for the investigation,» said Zamir Jooshev.

Supporters of the former head of state, Amantur Zhamgyrchiev, Marat Shamenov, Alga Kylychev, Kyaz Smailov, former head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov and others, were charged under the Articles «Mass riots», «Murder» and «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.