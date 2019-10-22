09:31
Bishkek City Administration purchases six new ambulances

The Bishkek City Administration purchased six new ambulances and two specialized vehicles for transportation of dairy products. Press service of the city administration reported.

Winner of the tender is ABM Auto. The company will deliver the ambulances for 10.9 million soms. The city administration purchased class A vehicles for transporting patients without obvious threats to life, accompanied by medical personnel.

The vehicles will be delivered to Bishkek before the end of the year.

Two specialized dairy transportation vehicles will be supplied by Aman Road. Their cost under the contract is 2.6 million soms. They will be delivered in November. Funds for their acquisition were allocated from the city budget.

There are 93 ambulances on the balance of the city administration.

At least 44 vehicles serve the townspeople, the rest are being prepared for decommissioning. And 4 cars transport special dairy products.

In 2018, the city administration handed over 6 vehicles to the Center for Emergency Medicine, and another 2 — to the metropolitan infant-feeding center. The city’s social service received one vehicle.
