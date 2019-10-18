Withdrawal of $ 5 mln from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev enters into plea agreement

Director of the Bishkek branch of Manas International Airport OJSC, who was detained earlier for withdrawal of $ 5 million, entered into a plea deal. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.
As a part of the pre-trial proceedings, the Director of the Bishkek branch of Manas International Airport OJSC was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the capital’s Central Internal Affairs Department on September 30, 2019. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that Mirlan Begaliev was a defendant in the case. He is suspected of misappropriation or embezzlement of the entrusted property. A notice of suspicion was handed to him on October 2, 2019.
Investigation of the criminal case is ongoing. The investigating authorities are working on compensation for damage and finding out the circumstances of the case, as well as bringing all those involved to justice.