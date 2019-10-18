17:01
Withdrawal of $ 5 mln from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev enters into plea agreement

Director of the Bishkek branch of Manas International Airport OJSC, who was detained earlier for withdrawal of $ 5 million, entered into a plea deal. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

As a part of the pre-trial proceedings, the Director of the Bishkek branch of Manas International Airport OJSC was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the capital’s Central Internal Affairs Department on September 30, 2019. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that Mirlan Begaliev was a defendant in the case. He is suspected of misappropriation or embezzlement of the entrusted property. A notice of suspicion was handed to him on October 2, 2019.

«During the investigation, the suspect pleaded guilty and expressed a desire to cooperate with the investigation. Thanks to this, valuable evidence against other participants and organizers of the crime was obtained. The investigation filed a motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of house arrest, which the court granted. On the basis of a petition from the investigating authorities of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, the defendant in the criminal case was dismissed from the post of the director of the Bishkek branch of Manas International Airport OJSC by a court decision,» the state service said.

Investigation of the criminal case is ongoing. The investigating authorities are working on compensation for damage and finding out the circumstances of the case, as well as bringing all those involved to justice.
