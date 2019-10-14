Main business even: Bishkek to host meeting in format of master classes

A meeting in the format of master classes will be held in Bishkek for entrepreneurs, investors, startups and existing businesses in Kyrgyzstan.

This format has successfully proved itself in the countries where TopSales team operates: Kazakhstan, Poland, Portugal, and Ukraine.

Two top speakers will make a speech in Bishkek: Asem Kuzenbaeva with a master class «How to become leading company in the market and enter the top 3» and Anna Osipova — «Where to attract investment in a business, assess your project and present it to an investor».

The event will bring together the most active market players in a wide variety of sectors.

Tickets for the business meeting can be purchased through topsales.kg.

The business meeting will be held on October 24 at Asanbay Center. Beginning is at 13.30.

For inquiries, call 0551900999.

24.kg news agency is an information partner of the event.