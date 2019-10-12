Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days

Gas supply of eastern part of Bishkek will be suspended for three days. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Supply of gas will be cut off in Alamedin-1 microdistrict, Gorodok Energetikov, Gorodok Stroiteley and in the area, bounded by Kalinin, Sadovaya, Tokmakskaya Streets and Victory Avenue on October 14-16.

The shutdown is connected with cutting of a section of an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline and inserting a newly mounted one. In total, 7,575 consumers will temporarily be left without gas.

Bishkekgaz branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.