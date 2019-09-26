Omurbek Babanov leaves Kyrgyzstan

The leader of Respublika party Omurbek Babanov left for Moscow this morning. The information was confirmed by his supporters.

Reason for the departure was not reported. However, the party headquarters stress that he will return. «He did not sign a recognizance not to leave the country, therefore he freely moves both inside and outside the country,» supporters of the politician said.

Earlier it was reported that Omurbek Babanov was involved in eight criminal cases, but as a witness so far.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.