Military Prosecutor's Office detains former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev

An investigator of the Military Prosecutor’s Office detained a bodyguard of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kanat Sagymbaev. Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Kanat Sagymbaev was detained for 48 hours. He was summoned for questioning yesterday, after which he was handed a notice of suspicion.

Recall, Kanat Sagymbaev was fired from the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

Kadyr, the youngest son of Almazbek Atambayev, posted on Facebook: «Certificate of an employee of the State Committee for National Security was taken away from Kanat Sagymbaev today and he was acquainted with the order for dismissal. The reason was that Kanat Sagynbayev congratulated Almazbek Atambayev on his birthday. I want to say that during the events on August 7 — 8, Kanat Sagynbayev, as an officer of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security, fulfilled his duty on protection of the former president Almazbek Atambayev.»

Recall, the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating eight criminal cases on the events on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village. At least 12 people are suspected of attempted murder, murder, hostage taking, mass riots and hooliganism.