Center of Bishkek to have no cold water on September 26

Water supply of the central part of Bishkek will be suspended on Thursday, September 26. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The reason for the water supply suspension is repair and maintenance work at Kok-Dzhar water intake and on the water mains.

Water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the area bounded by Mikhail Frunze, Tugolbay Ata, Panfilov and Ibraimov Streets.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the residents, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.