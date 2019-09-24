Eurasia: Continuation of integration processes discussed in Bishkek

All integration processes in the Eurasian space should be continued. This was announced today at the round table discussion «Age of Eurasia: New Stage of Interaction and Cooperation», which takes place in Bishkek on the initiative of the Assembly of the Peoples of Eurasia and with the support of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan.

Participants discuss the origins of Eurasian cooperation: the historical and cultural heritage of Altai, the ethnic, cultural and linguistic affinity of the peoples of Eurasia and other aspects of Altayism.

Rector of the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn Kanat Sadykov said that the Kyrgyz were pure Eurasians.

«The heritage of the peoples of Eurasia and the study of the origins bring us together. We learn about our spiritual roots. The Kyrgyz are pure Eurasians. They have traveled through the territory of Eurasia for many centuries, having preserved their language and ethnic identity,» he said.

The leader of Akshumkar party Temir Sariev noted the need to step up integration processes.

«We have close economic relations. We are a part of the Eurasian Economic Union. But we missed the moment for a deeper and more detailed study of our history. It is necessary to compensate for this process. The famous scientist Zhaksyn Sabitov recently published a study according to which our closest relatives are South Altai residents,» he added.