President Jeenbekov congratulates Aisuluu Tynybekova on her victory

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Aisuluu Tynibekova on her victory at the World Championship in women’s wrestling over the phone. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President noted that the Kyrgyz people closely watched the participation of domestic athletes in the World Championship taking each victory with great joy.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that Aisuluu Tynybekova became the first world champion in women’s wrestling in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan. He noted that her victory was pride for the whole Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state added that Aisuluu Tynybekova, with her victory, made a gift to the Kyrgyzstanis on the eve of summing up the results of the first National Nomad Games in Talas.

Aisuluu Tynybekova thanked Sooronbai Jeenbekov for congratulations and noted that she felt support of compatriots throughout the World Championship. The world champion stressed that she devoted her victory to the country and the people of Kyrgyzstan.
