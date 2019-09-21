10:07
Aisuluu Tynybekova - first world champion in history of Kyrgyz wrestling

Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova became the world champion in women’s wrestling.

The World Championship continues in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Tynybekova competed in the weight category of 62 kilograms. On September 19, she defeated the representatives of Mexico, Japan, Ukraine and North Korea and secured a berth at the 2020 Olympics. In the final, Aisuluu defeated the Bulgarian Taybe Mustafa Yusein.

This is the second Aisuluu’s medal at the World Championships — she had bronze medal in 2017. Earlier, not a single Kyrgyzstani became champion at the World Championships among the adults during the years of country’s independence.
