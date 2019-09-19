12:33
Kyrgyzstan defeats Lebanon at Asian Football Championship qualification

The youth team of Kyrgyzstan (under 16) defeated the Lebanese team with a score of 3: 2 at the qualifying tournament for the Asian Football Championship 2020.

Qualification competitions in group F began on September 18 in Bishkek. After the first half, the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic was losing to the opponent with a difference of two goals, but managed to gain victory in the second half. Beknaz Almazbekov (62nd minute) and Aalambek Abylkasymov (72nd and 85th minutes) made effective strikes. In another match, the UAE defeated Iraq — 1: 0.

The Kyrgyz Republic will play with the UAE, and Lebanon — with Iraq in the second round, scheduled for September 20.

The victory in the group guarantees the Kyrgyz team a berth at the final stage of the Asian Championship.
