Passage of citizens through Kulundu-Avtodorozhny checkpoint resumed

Passage of citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan through Kulundu-Avtodorozhny checkpoint was resumed. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Passage of people was resumed yesterday at 18.30.

After the conflict at the border, the Tajik side temporarily closed Kulundu-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The rest of the checkpoints worked as usual.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan also handed a note of protest to the Kyrgyz side in response.

It became known that negotiations on resolving the conflict were successful. In particular, the parties agreed to withdraw additional forces from the border region.
