At least 56 companies were declared bankrupt in 2019. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukanbetov informed deputies of the Parliament.

According to him, a total of 346 companies are listed in the register of bankrupt organizations. But 300 of them have neither addresses nor property. The rest have assets. Work is underway with them on redemption of their debt to creditors.

«As of today, 120 people have licenses of liquidators, but only 70 actually work,» Sanzhar Mukanbetov told.