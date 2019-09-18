13:26
Border conflict: Situation is stable, checkpoints are working

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Checkpoints on the border with Tajikistan are operating as usual. The only exception is Kulundu Avtodorozhny checkpoint. The Tajik side temporarily suspended passage of citizens of both countries through it.

«Citizens of other countries can cross this checkpoint without restriction. Border divisions of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic are on combat alert. Negotiations are ongoing between the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,» the message says.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda the day before. In addition, negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were held on resolving the conflict in border area.
