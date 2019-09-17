Border conflict. Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds working meeting

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a working meeting with the head of the Presidential Administration Dosaly Esenaliev, Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev, Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov and Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov on the current situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state stressed that he has received full operational information since the conflict arose on the state border section in Batken region.

The meeting participants informed about the talks held the day before with representatives of the relevant state bodies of Tajikistan.

It was once again noted that the Tajik side was the first who used firearms.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov emphasized the need to prevent further escalation of the conflict, and to carry out outreach with the local population. It was noted that wounded citizens would be transported to Bishkek hospitals if necessary.

Related news Serviceman killed during conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

The head of state expressed his condolences to the family of the soldier of the special purpose unit «Boru» of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ravshan Muminov, who died in the line of duty.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that settlement of the situation should take place strictly within the framework of international law and previously reached agreements that was repeatedly noted during negotiations with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. According to the Ministry of Health, 13 Kyrgyzstanis were injured. The Tajik side reports about 12 hospitalized citizens.