Border conflict: Deputies leave for Batken region

A group of deputies left for Batken region on the instructions of the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Dzhumabekov. Spokeswoman for the Speaker Elvira Temir reported.

According to her, Dastan Dzhumabekov held an emergency meeting on the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district of Batken region. A group of deputies headed by the Deputy Speaker Mirlan Bakirov left for the scene of the conflict on the instructions of the Speaker.

The Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov and the Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Ularbek Sharsheev also left for Batken region at the instruction of the Head of the Government.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. As a result, eight people were injured, one soldier was killed. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region.
