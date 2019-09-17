11:22
Border conflict: Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjidin Mukhriddin. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The negotiations were held in connection with the incident at Maksat border post in the so-called Football Field area. Chingiz Aidarbekov stressed the unacceptability of use of firearms by Tajik military personnel in relation to the military servicemen of the border posts Maksat and Sai of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan and residents of Maksat village of Leilek district, Batken region of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister told his Tajik counterpart that as a result of the shooting by Tajik servicemen, one soldier of Kyrgyzstan was killed, and two others received gunshot wounds, border posts and the house of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic were damaged.

«Chingiz Aidarbekov pointed out that the Tajik servicemen were the first to open fire, including use of mortars. The armed incident occurred on a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, where the Tajik side, without agreement with the Kyrgyz side, began construction of a military observation post,» the statement said.

Recall, a shootout occurred in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border the day before. As a result, one soldier was killed.
