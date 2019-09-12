12:35
Moskovskaya Street to be closed for repairs in Bishkek

A section of Moskovskaya Street — from Abdrakhmanov to Manas Avenue — will be closed for repairs on September 14. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Damaged curbs will be replaced and a new roadbed will be laid. In addition, it is planned to increase the number of parking places in the east.

The work is carried out as a part of the grant project «Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek’s Roads.»

«Initially, repair of this section of Moskovskaya Street was not planned. However, there are funds left from implementation of the first phase of the project, and at the request of the city administration, the Chinese side use them to rehabilitate this 2 km long section of Moskovskaya Street,» the city administration stressed.

Road works will last until October 30. During the repairs, public transport will move along Kievskaya Street.

Bishkek City Administration apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to choose movement routes in advance.
